Biden news: Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan underway as White House axes Trump border wall contracts
Follow the latest updates below
Barack Obama reveals what he said in final call before Osama bin Laden was killed
The final withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and of the US’s "forever war" is formally beginning almost 20 years after the terror attacks of 11 September 2001 that triggered the conflict.
According to Biden administration officials, the removal of the US’s remaining force of roughly 2,500 to 3,5000 troops was ongoing before the official starting date of 1 May on Saturday — a marker of an agreement between the Taliban and Afghan forces, and the Trump administration.
By the end of the summer, almost all US and NATO forces in Afghanistan will have departed, and with it — the start of a reckoning for the cost of the conflict, and the tens of thousands of livelihoods lost because of it.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan comes after the announced on Friday that all contracts for the border wall with Mexico will be axed by the Biden administration and the Pentagon.
Read more:
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of Joe Biden’s administration and the world of US politics.
Contracts for Trump’s border wall axed
Mexico never paid for it — and in fact, the US military arguably did — and so on Friday, almost four years after former US president Donald Trump won the White House with an anti-immigrant and pro-border pitch to voters, the border wall project is finally being dismantled.
That is, not the actual miles of wall already built on the southern border, but what is remaining of the million dollar initiative.
Jamal Brown, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, said in a statement on Friday that the decision “reflects this Administration’s continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families.”
Graig Graziosi reports:
Pentagon cancels all contracts to build Trump’s border wall
The decision will stop any construction utilising money intended for the military
What remains of US’s ‘forever war’
In the years following the US invasion of Afghanistan, tens of thousands of Afghans and 2,442 American troops have been killed, millions of Afghans forced to flee their homes, and billions of dollars spent on war and reconstruction.
With the final withdraw of American forces from the country beginning on 1 May, commentators will be asking: Was it worth it?
EXPLAINER: What remains as US ends Afghan 'forever war'
America is ending its “forever” war in Afghanistan after 20 years and leaving the convoluted question of “Was it worth it?”
Afghan capital on ‘high alert’ as US withdraw
Security in the Afghan capital of Kabul was ramped up on Saturday as officials braced for a reaction from insurgent Taliban forces as US troops began to formally withdraw from the country.
The 1 May deadline follows an agreed between the Taliban and Afghan forces in 2020 with the Trump administration.
It was afterwards revised by Joe Biden, who announced last month that all US troops will depart by the summer.
According to Reuters, attacks against Afghans are rising following the Taliban’s rebuttal of president Biden and of the delay to America’s withdrawal by months.
Despite the threats, US officials have been talking to the Taliban in order to avert attacks on Afghans or foreign officials in the weeks ahead.
Reaction to cancellation of border wall contracts
Democrat congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas was among the first to oppose Donald Trump’s emergency order for construction of the southern border wall in 2019, and on Friday tweeted that the cancellation of contracts for further wall building by Joe Biden was a “victory”.
The Trump administration’s emergency order allowed for a diversion of US military funding towards the construction of the border wall, after Congress refused to support spending billions of dollars on the infamous campaign promise to “build a great, great wall”.
Biden on Amtrak’s 50th anniversary
“Amtrak became my family,” said Joe Biden on a visit to a Philadelphia train station for the railway’s 50th anniversary on Friday.
Mr Biden, a well known train fanatic, told of decades of travelling between Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington DC as a senator on the railway, to mark the anniversary.
The visit to Philadelphia was also an opportunity for the Democrat to sell a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package including $621 billion in funding for roads, bridges, public transit and other items.
If Congress approves the bill, Amtrak says it will expand across the US with a number of new routes — for the first time in decades.
Appropriations committee chair on ‘damaging’ wall constriction
Another Democrat and the president pro tempore of the Senate, senator Patrick Leahy, also welcomed the Biden administration's cancellation of further southern border wall construction on Friday.
In a statement, Sen. Leahy said: “For years, president Trump raided taxpayer dollars from our military and military families to build a wall he promised the American people Mexico would pay for.”
“The construction scarred the landscape and damaged flood barrier systems that the people of the Rio Grande Valley rely on to protect their lives and their property.”
The senator, and chair of the Senate’s appropriations committee, continued by saying that “president Biden’s announcement” was “a step toward filling the holes blown both in the Rio Grande Valley Levee and in our defence and military construction budgets”, and the start of Congress ‘reasserting it’s authority’.
The remarks follow recent calls by Republicans on the committee for Mr Biden to continue funding the construction of the wall.
US to block travel from India amid Covid outbreak
The US will block almost all incoming travel from India from 4 May, after cases of Covid-19 in the country broke records for infections and deaths in recent days.
Jen Pskai, the White House press secretary, said on Friday that “On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately”.
As Nathan Place reports, the travel ban will block nearly all non-American citizens who have been to India within the last 14 days from entering the United States.
Biden to block travel from India from next week amid Covid spike
‘The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India,’ the White House says
Where did ‘Amtrak Joe’ come from?
The US president’s decades-long association with Amtrak began soon after railway started in May 1971 — a year after his first wife baby daughter were killed in a car accident in Delaware, weeks after being elected to the Senate in 1972.
Joe Biden considered not taking the Senate seat, but decided to so so, travelling between Washington DC and his two sons, Beau and Hunter, in Wilmington, Delaware.
The Democrat made the round trip every day the Senate was in session for 36 years, and travelled on Amtrak. The total distance of which is estimates to be in the millions of miles.
Following the election of Barack Obama in 2008, the Bidens and the first couple travelled to Washington DC for the inauguration on Amtrak. It is around that time that the first reports of “Amtrak Joe” are found, according to NBC Philadelphia.
And Amtrak, infamously, renamed its Wilmington, Delaware, train station after Mr Biden in 2011, when he was Mr Obama’s vice president.
Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies