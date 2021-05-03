✕ Close Biden attacks Xi Jinping and other 'autocrats' in joint session address

The Biden administration has accused China of acting “aggressively” while North Korea has warned the US of an “all out showdown” as relations between Washington and its foes in the Asia-Pacific region worsen.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that aired on Sunday that China had recently acted “more aggressively abroad” and was behaving “increasingly in adversarial ways”.

Asked by CBS News' 60 Minutes if Washington was heading toward a military confrontation with Beijing, Mr Blinken said: “It's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to, to get to that point, or even to head in that direction.”

He added: “What we've witnessed over the last several years is China acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact.”

It comes as North Korea lashed out at the United States and its allies in South Korea on Sunday in a series of statements saying recent comments from Washington are proof of a hostile policy that requires a corresponding response from Pyongyang.

“Our policy towards North Korea is not aimed at hostility. It's aimed at solutions,” Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden's national security adviser, said in an interview with ABC's This Week programme on Sunday.

But Pyongyang accused Washington of insulting the dignity of the country's supreme leadership by criticising North Korea's human rights situation, calling it a provocation that shows the United States is “girding itself up for an all-out showdown”.

