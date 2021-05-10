Biden news – live: Trump critic set to be ousted by GOP, as president pledges cyber attack response
House Republicans are pushing ahead with their expected ousting of Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership spot for voting to impeach Donald Trump after his “stolen” election lies fuelled the Capitol insurrection.
In the strongest sign yet that Ms Cheney faces defeat in a party vote expected on Wednesday, the top Republican in the House of Representatives said he would back congresswoman Elise Stefanik to replace the Wyoming Republican as chair of the 212-member House Republican Conference.
Meanwhile, the Joe Biden administration has promised a robust response to the cyber attack which shut down a vital US pipeline.
The US government vowed to deliver an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to restore operations and avoid disruptions in the energy supply.
It comes as the temporary halting of operations on the pipeline that carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the northeast coast stretched into a third day.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Biden administration and other political developments from Washington.
