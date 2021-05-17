Biden news – live: President says Covid fight ‘not done yet’ as Cheney warns GOP direction ‘dangerous’
Joe Biden has said the US has made “incredible progress” in its Covid-19 vaccination programme but warned, “we’re not done yet”.
The president’s comments on Sunday night came after the CDC said over 157 million Americans had received at least one dose of a jab.
With at least a third of the country still to get an injection, Mr Biden urged those eligible to “get vaccinated.”
“And then ensure your family, friends, and neighbours do as well”, the president added. “Let’s finish strong, folks.”
Elsewhere, Liz Cheney has warned that the Republican Party is moving in a “dangerous direction”.
Ms Cheney, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, was speaking just days after she was ousted from her role as GOP conference chair by the president’s loyalists.
“I think it’s very dangerous,” Ms Cheney said of the state of her party.
Speaking to ABC News, Ms Cheney added: “I think that we have to recognise how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former President who has not conceded, and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people,”
Her intervention comes amid multiple reports that President Trump, who is still refusing to admit defeat in last year’s election, could run again for office in 2024.
Biden: Great progress made in jab roll out, but we’re not done yet
The US is pressing ahead with its Covid-19 vaccination programme, with over 150 million Americans now having had at least one jab.
But President Joe Biden is warning against complacency and urging anyone who is eligible to get an injection to come forward.
In a Sunday night tweet, Mr Biden said: "We’ve made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we’re not done yet. Get vaccinated and then ensure your family, friends, and neighbors do as well.
"Let’s finish strong, folks."
Mr Biden's comments came days after the CDC announced that all those who have been fully vaccinated could take part in most indoor activities without the need to wear a mask or practise social distancing
In the US, new cases of the virus have been steadily declining since the beginning of the year. Just under 30,000 cases were reported on 15 May and 559 deaths.
At the peak of the last wave on 7 January, 280,000 cases were reported while deaths in this period regularly surpassed the 3,000 mark.
Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots
In a show of support for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riots, Republican representative Fred Upton on Sunday lashed out at his colleagues for trying to downplay the 6 January insurrection.
Cheney says GOP direction ‘dangerous’, warns Capitol riot could happen again
Just days after being ousted from her role as party conference chair, Liz Cheney has made an intervention to warn about the future direction of the Republican Party.
Ms Cheney, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, lashed out at some of her colleagues for enabling the former president’s behaviour.
Criticising her replacement, New York lawmaker Elise Stefanik, Ms Cheney said the GOP is headed in a “dangerous” direction and warned that there could be a repeat of January’s Capitol Riot.
ICYMI: President Joe Biden has ‘short fuse’ and is ‘obsessed with detail’, aides reveal in new portrait
More than two dozen former and current aides have claimed that President Joe Biden has a “short fuse” and is “obsessed” with details that can delay decisions by weeks, but that he also has moments of ‘unexpected warmth’, calls his grandchildren regularly and likes to drink Orange Gatorade.
