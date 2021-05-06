✕ Close Biden pitches childcare, education and tax plan in Virginia

The world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS care, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), has applauded Joe Biden‘s decision to back a proposal to waive intellectual property (IP) rights protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai announced the proposal on Wednesday ahead of a World Trade Organisation (WTO) debate on the waiver after a small number of wealthy countries vetoed it.

Ms Tai said that the US will actively participate in the debate on the waiver “to make that happen,” with the goal of getting as many people inoculated as possible as the pandemic continues to devastate unvaccinated countries.

It comes as Mr Biden said he would like to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Europe in June, telling reporters earlier this week: “That is my hope and expectation. We’re working on it.”

The president will attend a Group of Seven summit in England between 11 and 13 June before attending a Nato summit in Brussels on 14 June.

