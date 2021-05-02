Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat
Joe Biden attacks Xi Jinping and other 'autocrats' in joint session address
Days after Joe Biden described North Korea and other autocratic states as “serious threats” to the United States and to the world, the country warned of a “very grave situation” facing the two nuclear powers on Sunday.
The US president, in an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, warned of the risks of North Korea’s nuclear programme and pledged to work alongside allies to address it — with diplomacy and stern difference.
Pyongyang, on Sunday, said Mr Biden’s statement “clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the US for over half a century” .
Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, continued by calling Mr Biden’s speech “a big blunder” that in time would create “a very grave situation” for the US.
The White House said on Friday that administration officials had completed a review of US policy toward North Korea, with Mr Biden set to bring an end to the efforts of both Barack Obama and Donald Trump towards Pyongyang.
US warned of ‘very grave situation’
On Sunday, a senior official for North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a warning of a “very grave situation” for the United States in future, following recent remarks by Joe Biden aimed at Pyongyang.
The US president on Wednesday said North Korea and its nuclear programme were a “serious threat” to the world. And on Friday, the White House issued further remarks, saying Mr Biden would veer away from both the Obama and Trump approaches towards Pyongyang.
In a statement, Kwon Jong Gun said: “Now that the keynote of the US new DPRK policy has become clear, we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the US will find itself in a very grave situation.”
It was not immediately clear what response North Korea was taking following the comments by Mr Biden and the White House.
What did the White House say on Friday?
Shortly after Joe Biden was elected president in January, the White House said it would be completing a review of the United States approach towards North Korea.
On Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki did not reveal all of the fruits of that review, but said it was completed and that Mr Biden would work towards the “denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective”.
“Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience,” she said, in reference to the approaches of the Trump and Obama administrations.
What will the US approach towards North Korea be?
The White House described it as being between the failed “grand bargain” of former president Donald Trump, and former president Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” towards North Korea, and US calls for it to denuclearise.
While the details of a recent review of US policy towards the secretive country were not detailed on Friday, US secretary of State Anthony Blinked is expected to discuss it with several allies from the G7 and NATO in London next week.
And on 21 May, the issue of North Korea will also arise when Joe Biden hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-In at the White House. It follows a recent visit to Washington by Yoshihide Suga, the prime minister of Japan.
Republican Susan Wright makes Texas runoff
In the contest to replace former Texas representative Ron Wright — who was the first members of Congress to die from Covid— the Republican’s widow, Susan Wright, on Saturday secured a place for the runoffs.
Ms Wright was on more than 18 per cent of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District with votes still to be counted on Saturday night. It follows the backing of former president Donald Trump.
GOP ‘wants to be extinct’, says Bush
Another Texas Republican, George W. Bush, said ahead of Saturday’s election that Trump-supporting members of the party wanted it to “be extinct”.
In reference to a recent attempt by Marjorie Taylor Greene and others to create a an ‘Anglo-Saxon’ caucus in Congress, the former president and Texas governor told the Dispatch podcast that “To me that basically says that we want to be extinct”.
And if the trend continues, Mr Bush added that in five years “there’s not going to be a party,” in remarks reported by The Guardian.
“I mean I read about that and I’m saying to myself, ‘Wow, these people need to read my book.’ And I mean, it’s like saying when I was running for governor of Texas, you’ll never get any Latino votes because you’re Republican. And I said you watch. And I worked hard,” Mr Bush told the podcast.
It comes amid concerns from a small number of Republicans that the party is avoiding appealing to Latino and Black voters, and instead introducing tighter voting rules for future elections.
Biden signs Covid stimulus letters
Weeks after Congress approved the US president’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, Americans this week started to receive letters confirming the receipt of payments of up to $1,4000 per person.
A White House official confirmed to CNN that the letters were signed by Joe Biden, and sent to Americans this week.
It reads: "My fellow American, On March 11, 2021, I signed into law the American Rescue Plan, a law that will help vaccinate America and deliver immediate economic relief to hundreds of millions of Americans, including you,"
"This fulfils a promise I made to you, and will help get millions of Americans through this crisis."
When the same form of payment was sent out by Donald Trump’s administration last year, the former president’s signature appeared on checks, which Democrats criticised at the time.
This time around, the payments are being directly made to millions of Americans, with the treasury department and internal revenue service informing recipients of the relief.
Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’
A day before the US began formally withdrawing from Afghanistan after two decades of conflict in the country, the Taliban on Friday called the war ‘meaningless’.
Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the Taliban, told the Associated Press: “We are telling the departing Americans...you fought a meaningless war and paid a cost for that and we also offered huge sacrifices for our liberation.”
The formal withdrawal, which began on Saturday, follows a former agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban with Afghan forces to withdraw by 1 May.
US president Joe Biden said recently that all American NATO forces will depart Afghanistan by the summer, and in the process, end the “forever war”.
Kabul, the Afghan capital, was braced for any attacks by the Taliban on Saturday as the withdrawal began, following threats.
President pictured at church
Joe Biden was pictured visiting the St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday.
The US president and first lady Jill Biden are frequent visitors to the church, which is close to their home in Delaware, and were seen attending Saturday and Sunday services at St. Jospeh’s during the 2020 campaign.
Mr Biden, a devout Catholic, is only the second US president of that faith.
Newsmax apologies to Dominion
Five months after the 2020 presidential race, right-wing broadcaster Newsmax apologised for falsely claiming that Dominion’s security director tampered with the company’s voting machines to stop Donald Trump being re-elected.
Eric Coomer responded by dropping Newsmax from its defamation suit, which still names Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and another conservative news network, One News America.
Separately, Dominion is suing Mr Giuliani, Ms Powell, and MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell. And as Phil Thomas reports, Fox News is also facing legal action but says the suit is “baseless”.
The allegations of voting machine fraud were among the many myths fabricated following Mr Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden.
