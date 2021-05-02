✕ Close Joe Biden attacks Xi Jinping and other 'autocrats' in joint session address

Days after Joe Biden described North Korea and other autocratic states as “serious threats” to the United States and to the world, the country warned of a “very grave situation” facing the two nuclear powers on Sunday.

The US president, in an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, warned of the risks of North Korea’s nuclear programme and pledged to work alongside allies to address it — with diplomacy and stern difference.

Pyongyang, on Sunday, said Mr Biden’s statement “clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the US for over half a century” .

Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, continued by calling Mr Biden’s speech “a big blunder” that in time would create “a very grave situation” for the US.

The White House said on Friday that administration officials had completed a review of US policy toward North Korea, with Mr Biden set to bring an end to the efforts of both Barack Obama and Donald Trump towards Pyongyang.

