Biden health review reveals skin lesion removal and explanation for persistent cough

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden’s physician said he had a small lesion removed from his chest to be checked for signs of skin cancer during his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Thursday, according to a memorandum released by the White House press office.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the former US Army doctor who has treated Mr Biden since his time as vice president, said he “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as ChiefExecutive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”.

The physician to the president said the “small lesion” that was “excised” from Mr Biden’s chest will be sent for a “traditional biopsy” with the results not yet known. The lesion was discovered during a full-body skin exam on Mr Biden, who had “several localised, non-melanoma skin cancers” removed prior to the beginning of his term in the White House.

Additionally, Dr O’Connor said the president is currently being treated with the anticoagulant Eliquis, which he has been prescribed due to “non-valvular atrial fibrillation,” a kind of abnormal heart rythym, which the memorandum described as "irregularly irregular" with “no significant murmurs, galops or rubs” despite a regular pulse rate.

Mr Biden’s doctor also said the pronounced throat-clearing which the president often exhibits during public speaking is an “occasional symptom of “gastrosophageal reflux” that is often brought about after he eats.

The acid reflux was first reported in a similar memo distributed after Mr Biden’s November 2021 physical examination.

“My original assessment that gastroesophageal reflux is the source of the President's throat clearing and coughing was supported by the findings and by expert consultation,” Dr O’Connor said.

He added that an examination of Mr Biden’s lungs, a chest x-ray and a measurement of his oxygen saturation showed normal results, and noted that the president will continue to take Pepcid to treat the acid reflux.

Dr O’Connor said Mr Biden also underwent an “extremely detailed neurologic exam” to confirm that the stiffened gait he has exhibited in the last few years is the result of “wear and tear” on his spine and not any sort of degenerative neurological condition.

The physician added that the neurological exam “was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis”.