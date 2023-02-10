Jump to content

Biden will travel to Poland to mark one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘Sending a message’

Eric Garcia
Friday 10 February 2023 19:36
<p>Biden Governors</p>

Biden Governors

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden will travel to Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a sign of solidarity.

The president will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss cooperation on support for Ukraine and NATO. The president will also deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

