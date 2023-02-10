Biden will travel to Poland to mark one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘Sending a message’
President Joe Biden will travel to Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a sign of solidarity.
The president will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss cooperation on support for Ukraine and NATO. The president will also deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies