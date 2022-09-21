Biden says Putin is making ‘overt nuclear threats’ against Europe

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has told the UN General Assembly that Russian President Vladimir Putin is making “overt nuclear threats” against Europe.

Mr Biden said the war was “chosen by one man, to be very blunt”.

“President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe, and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of a non-proliferation regime. Now Russia is calling up more soldiers to join the fight, and the Kremlin is organizing a sham referendum,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden accused Russia of crossing the UN charter.

“Let us speak plainly. A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbour,” he said.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist,” he said.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” he added.

Mr Biden argued that the post-World War II order will fall “if nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences”.

“We will stand in solidarity to Russia’s aggression,” he added.

