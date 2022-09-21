Donald Trump says he’d meet with Vladimir Putin to stop war if he was still president

Donald Trump has said that he would meet with Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine if he was still the US president.

During a phone interview with Newsmax on Tuesday (20 September), Mr Trump said: “Well, I’d talk to (Vladimir Putin), I’d meet with him. I mean, there’s no communication with him with Biden, obviously.

“There’s not a lot of communication between Biden and these leaders. They’re pretty brutal, and they’re people that you have to know how to deal with and we dealt with them well.”

Sign up for our newsletters.