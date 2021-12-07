Biden threatens ‘strong sanctions’ against Russia over Ukraine aggression in call with Putin
President Joe Biden pledged to Russian president Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies would level strong economic sanctions in the event of military escalation in Ukraine.
“President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation,” a White House readout said of their video conference.
The readout said that Mr Biden reiterated Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for a de-escalation and for diplomacy.
