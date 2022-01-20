Biden does damage control on Ukraine, saying Putin will ‘pay a heavy price’ if Russia invades
Comments come a day after criticism following his news conference
PresidentJoe Biden walked back his remarks about Russia and Ukraine, warning that Russian president Vladimir Putin would face consequences if the nation invaded Ukraine under any circumstances.
Mr Biden made the remarks during a meeting with his infrastructure implementation team.
“I’ve absolutely clear with President Putin, he has no misunderstanding, if any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion,” he said.
Mr Biden said an invasion would be met with a “severe economic response” coordinated with allies.
“But there is no doubt – let there be no doubt at all, that if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price,” he said.
The president’s words marked a clarification of his remarks at his Wednesday news conference.
“Russia will be held accountable if it invades – and it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, et cetera,” he said on Wednesday. “But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing … it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine. They’ll pay a stiff price, immediately, short-term, medium-term and long-term if they do it.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki released a statement after the news conference making clear that the president would not tolerate any movement of troops across Ukraine’s border.
“President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies,” she said. “And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.”
Mr Biden has spoken with Mr Putin on multiple occasions regarding a potential invasion of Ukraine in recent months. The President also met with a bipartisan group of Senators on Wednesday, including some who had visited Ukraine to demonstrate support for the US ally.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies