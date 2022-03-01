President Joe Biden will use Tuesday’s State of the Union address to call out Russian “dictator” Vladimir Putin for launching an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and understimating the effectiveness of American diplomacy and the Nato alliance.

In an except of his remarks released by the White House, Mr Biden will compare Mr Putin’s actions to aggression demonstrated by other authoritarians in years past while tying his war on Ukraine to the reason for Nato’s creation after the Second World War.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson: When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving, and the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising,” Mr Biden plans to say.

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War Two”.

Mr Biden will also stress that both US diplomacy and the 29-member alliance “matter” even in today’s post-Cold War world, and condemn Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine as “premeditated and unprovoked”.

He will tell the joint session of Congress that Mr Putin “thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond” and believed he could divide Americans “here at home”.

“Putin was wrong,” Mr Biden will say. “We were ready”.