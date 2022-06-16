Biden says recession ‘not inevitable’ as fed looks to raise interest rates to curb inflation

Financial analysts worry that the recent move into a ‘bear market’ foretells a coming recession

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 16 June 2022 21:25
Comments

Related video: Biden says Putin’s ‘price hike’ is driving force behind inflation

Joe Biden told the Associated Press that a recession is "not inevitable" at a time when the federal government is working to increase interest rates to curb inflation.

His comments come after a speech in Philadelphia in which he blasted Republicans, billionaires, and Wall Street while defending his economic plans.

Mr Biden said at the time that he would continue to try to force billionaires and corporations to pay taxes that, he argues, they underpay every year.

"Our work isn't done," Mr Biden said during the event. "America still has a choice to make - a choice between a government by the few for the few or a government for all of us, democracy for all of us, an economy where all of us have a fair shot and a chance to earn our place in the economy."

Investors and financial analysts are bracing for the worst in light of the Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates. That decision drove the S&P 500 into a bear market on Monday, which prompted the fears that a recession was looming.

Recommended

Mr Biden lashed out at the doom-saying from Wall Street insiders during his speech.

"Wall Street didn't build this country, the middle class built this country," Mr Biden said.

He dug in further, saying that if investment bankers went on strike it would not have much of an impact on the US economy.

Republicans have been quick to blame Mr Biden for the country's financial woes, driven in part by the struggle to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel pre-empted Mr Biden's speech, laying the nation's woes squarely on his shoulders.

"Soaring inflation, record gas prices, and a baby formula shortage are only a few of the crises he’s dealt," she said.

Gas prices are largely outside of Mr Biden's ability to control. The Russia war in Ukraine and the refusal of OPEC+ countries to increase production — which would drive down prices — have resulted in high gas prices across much of the world, not just in the US.

Recommended

Mr Biden has actually greenlit far more drilling permits that former President Donald Trump — 34 per cent more — and claimed that most of the permits were currently unused by oil companies in the US.

Inflation is largely the result of supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic increasing product demand, worker shortages, and increasing energy prices caused in part by the war in Ukraine.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in