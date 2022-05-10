PresidentJoe Biden ramped up his war of words with Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, who said that the president is “incoherent, incapacitated and confused.”

A reporter asked Mr Biden about the Republican Senator’s comments saying he should resign.

“I think the man has a problem,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden and Democrats as a whole have tried to make Mr Scott’s tax plan their main opponent ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as many Americans are unsatisfied with the economy as inflation rises.

Earlier this year, Mr Scott, who runs the National Republican Senatorial Committee and is in charge of winning back the majority for the GOP, released an 11-point plan on what his party would do when they get back in power. As part of it, Mr Scott said all Americans should pay income taxes.

“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax,” the plan says. That would include many Democrats who are too poor to pay income taxes but who often still pay state and local taxes, as well as payroll taxes.

On Tuesday, when giving a speech about the economy, Mr Biden slammed Mr Scott’s policy.

“It’s the Ultra-MAGA Agenda,” he said. “Their plan is to raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95 percent of whom make less than $100,000 a year, total income. The average tax increase would be about $1,500 per family.”

In response, Mr Scott lashed out and questioned Mr Biden’s mental capacity and said that the best way to solve the problem of inflation is for the president to resign.

“Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell,” he said in a statement. “He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period.”