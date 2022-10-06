Biden says Opec+ production cut ‘shows there are problems’ with US-Saudi relationship

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the decision by Opec+ to cut oil production was a disappointing sign of problems with the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia after the petroleum cartel sided with Russia by announcing a reduction in pumping ahead of the US midterm elections.

Mr Biden also said he does not regret his recent trip to the kingdom, during which he had a now-infamous fist bump greeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, because his visit there was not solely about convincing the de facto Saudi leader to help bring down oil prices that have spiked during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“The trip was not essentially not about oil. The trip was about the Middle East and about Israel and rationalization of positions, but it is a disappointment and says that there are problems,” he said while speaking to reporters just before departing the White House for New York.

The president said his administration is “looking at alternatives,” which could include easing sanctions which have prevented US oil companies from accessing Venezuelan oil reserves, but stressed that he and his advisers “haven’t made up our minds yet”.

More follows...