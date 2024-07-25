Support truly

Photos of President Joe Biden’s family flanked him in the Oval Office as he delivered a solemn address to the nation about his decision to withdraw his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday evening.

While the president sat at his desk speaking to the American people, photos of the Bidens throughout the years sat on a narrow desk behind him – a reminder of Biden’s love and dedication to his family. His real-life relatives were also there, just off camera, listening as the 81-year-old detailed why he had ended his campaign.

Photos of Biden’s children when they were young, a family group shot, a photo dedicated to his late son, Beau Biden, and an image of him and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, surrounded the president as he gave what could be perceived as an epilogue to his presidency.

“It’s been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for 50 years,” Biden said. “I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you.”

Biden family photos sat behind President Joe Biden as he delivered his address to the nation on Wednesday ( AP )

A Biden family photo sat to the president’s left as he spoke to Americans ( Getty Images )

A picture of Biden and First Lady Jill sat to his right when he spoke from the Oval Office ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Wednesday evening’s address was the first time Biden formally spoke about his decision to pass the torch along to Vice President Kamala Harris, the now presumptive Democratic nominee. At least 40 people were in the Oval Office at the time of his speech, including the first lady, his son Hunter, his daughter Ashley and his granddaughter Finnegan.

The president said his intention in dropping out was to unite the country, and his party, in order to preserve democracy come November.

The president’s commitment to his family is engrained in his political career.

President Joe Biden with family members nearby as he delivers remarks during an address from the Oval Office of the White House ( EPA )

When he was first elected as a senator to represent Delaware in 1972, Biden’s first wife and infant daughter died in a car wreck. His young sons, Hunter and Beau, were injured and required medical attention.

Though Biden had a duty to represent his state, he remained dedicated to his family – making the nearly 100-mile trek from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, D.C., every day to be with his family.

A picture of President Joe Biden’s children when they were young was perched on the table behind him ( Getty Images )

When his son, Beau, died in 2015, Biden took a step back from his vice presidential duties to mourn. During the president’s address on Wednesday, a photo of Beau wearing his military service uniform sat prominently behind him.

Recently, when Hunter was convicted on three federal gun charges, Biden changed his schedule to make sure he could hug his son when he returned home from the courthouse.

Once Biden finished his roughly 10-minute-long address, his family surrounded him and took turns hugging him.