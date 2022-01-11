Biden calls for filibuster reform to ‘protect our democracy’ in fiery Georgia speech
President Joe Biden called for the Senate to change the filibuster to pass voting rights in a fiery speech in Georgia.
Mr Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, explained to a crowd in Atlanta that he did not come to the decision lightly.
“As an institutionalist, I believe the threat to democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bill,” he said.
Mr Biden hailed Georgia Democrats for their grassroots operation that led to him becoming the first Democrat to win the state since 1992 and electing Sens Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
