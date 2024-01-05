Watch live as Biden marks third anniversary of January 6 attacks on US Capitol

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden marks the third anniversary of the Jan 6 attacks on the US Capitol with a speech.

The president will make the case that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to democracy, according to a statement from his re-election campaign.

Mr Biden’s campaign said he will speak near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George Washington established headquarters during the Revolutionary War.

The speech site, Montgomery County Community College, is 15 miles away.

Mr Biden had planned to deliver his remarks on Saturday, the actual anniversary of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, but moved it to Friday to avoid a forecast winter storm.

Three years ago, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop formal certification of the Republican president’s election defeat, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Four people died on the day of the attack, and one Capitol Police officer who fought against the rioters died the next day.

Four officers have since taken their own lives.