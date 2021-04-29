✕ Close Key moments from Biden's joint session of Congress

Joe Biden’s administration came under fire from former president Donald Trump on Thursday after the Democrat delivered a first address to a joint session of Congress the night before.

Mr Trump, who accused the Democrat of “destroying our country” in an appearance on Fox Businesses, also praised former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for being “a great patriot” following a raid on the 76-year-old’s apartment on Wednesday by federal investigators.

Mr Giuliani denies allegations that he broke lobbying laws while working for Mr Trump, and of collecting information on the Biden family in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election — which Mr Giuliani claimed was a fraud.

The former president went on to call himself “the father of the vaccine” and took credit for the country’s roll out, despite facing criticism for failing to meet initial vaccination targets during his final weeks in office.

At a rally in Georgia to mark the official 100-day mark on Thursday, Mr Biden was interrupted by hecklers demanding the president “end detentions now”, and “abolish ICE” while calling out “communities not cages.”

Mr Biden responded by saying that he wants to end the use of private prisons in the US, which he pledged in an executive order that ordered the Justice Department to decline to renew contracts with private, for-profit prisons.

Read more: