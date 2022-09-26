Student loan relief to cost $400bn, Congressional Budget Office reports
Election-season move will benefit millions of Americans
President Joe Biden’s long-awaited action on student loan relief will cost the federal government $400 bn in loan repayments to the US Treasury, the Congressional Budget Office declared on Monday.
The sum, while a sizable investment, is on the lower end of estimates for the plan Mr Biden announced in August that at the time was projected to cost as much as $600 bn by some analysts.
The cost of the president’s decision is coupled with an additional $20 bn in lost revenue that the CBO projects will occur as a result of the Department of Education freezing loan repayments through the end of 2022.
More follows...
