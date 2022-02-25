Joe Biden has made his Supreme Court nominee decision and could announce it as soon as Friday, a report says.

The president is expected to announce a historic selection of a Black woman to replace departing Justice Stephen Breyer after making his final decision on Thursday, sources told CNN.

Aides told the news network that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may push back the White House ceremony, but Friday would mark the two-year anniversary of Mr Biden’s pledge to nominate an African American female.

If the war in Ukraine forces the Rose Garden ceremony to be delayed it will take place no later than Monday, which is the eve of the State of the Union address.

The president has interviewed at least three potential nominees, with Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J Michelle Childs the top candidates, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

Jackson, who has widely been tipped as the frontrunner, sits on the US court of appeals for the DC circuit where she replaced the attorney general, Merrick Garland, in June 2021.

Kruger is an associate justice of the California supreme court and served as the acting principal deputy solicitor general under Barack Obama.

Childs sits on the US district court for the district of South Carolina and was nominated by Mr Biden for a seat on the DC circuit court of appeals.

Mr Biden was expected to offer the lifetime position to his nominee on Thursday night or Friday morning, reported CNN.

Justice Breyer, 83, was nominated by Bill Clinton in 1994 and announced his retirement last month, giving Mr Biden the opportunity to fill his first seat on the bench while he enjoys the slimmest majority in the US Senate.