‘A model public servant’: Biden hails Breyer’s service and pledges replacement will be ‘worthy’ of his legacy

Biden pledged to also consult with Senators and Vice President Kamala Harris to nominate his replacement.

Thursday 27 January 2022 17:57
Biden to nominate Breyer replacement by end of February

President Joe Biden hailed Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s service to the country as the eldest Supreme Court Justice announced his retirement from the court and pledged to name someone worthy of his legacy.

