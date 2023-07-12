Fox News host says she’s ‘turned on’ by Biden’s alleged bad temper

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Fox News host has claimed that she was “turned on” by reports of Joe Biden’s alleged bad temper and foul mouth.

Lisa Kennedy said that she had enjoyed an Axios report that current and former aides were reluctant to meet with the president because of his volatile moods.

“Swearing at people, it’s a quirk,” Kennedy said on Monday’s Outnumbered show on the right-wing network.

“It kind of turned me on when I heard that the president gets angry and volatile, I’m not gonna lie.”

Her stance amused her four co-hosts on the show, which led her to clarify her feelings for the Democratic president.

“I’m disappointed by just about every single thing he’s done as president,” she insisted.

Mr Biden’s former aides told Axios that they often brought a colleague to meetings to try and blunt the president’s temper.

Fox News host Lisa Kennedy said she was otherwise unimpressed by the president’s record (Fox News)

“God dammit, how the f*** don’t you know this?!” He was quoted as yelling on at least one occasion.

Another Biden aide said that he also shouted “Don’t f***ing bulls*** me,” at one point and threw another staffer out of a meeting by saying, “Get the f**k out of here.”

“There’s no question that the Biden temper is for real. It may not be as volcanic as Bill Clinton’s, but it’s definitely there,” Chris Whipple, author of The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, told Axios.