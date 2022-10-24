Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden slammed Republican attempts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender people when speaking at a forum with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Ms Mulvaney has documented her experiences on TikTok about her gender transition.

Ms Mulvaney spoke with the president at a forum for NowThisNews at the White House, she asked Mr Biden whether he thought states have a right to ban gender-affirming health care.

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that as a moral question and as a legal question,” he said. “I just think it’s wrong.”

Mr Biden mentioned his late son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, who passed one of the broadest protections for gender-affirming care.

“Sometimes, they try to block you from being able to access certain medicines, being able to access certain procedures,” he said. “No state should be able to do that in my view.”

Mr Biden’s words come as many Republicans have sought to prohibit gender-affirming care. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed a policy that would require parents sign off on the use of any pronoun or name different from a student’s assigned sex and that the use of facilities and participation in student programming should be based on their biological sex, CBS News reported.