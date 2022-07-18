Twitter flagged a tweet by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as hateful content after she misgendered a transgender Biden administration official and called the official by her deadname.

Ms Greene posted a video of Dr Rachel Levine, who is transgender and serves as assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services. Dr Levine is also a four-star admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate.

Dr Levine said in the video that she wanted “support and empower” transgender young people and not limit their participation in sports or their ability to receive gender-affirming treatment in their state.

But Ms Greene, who openly opposes LGBTQ+ rights, misgendered Dr Levine and called her by her deadname.

“We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop”, she said.

Ms Greene also posted a follow-up, asking whether he actually had undergone gender-affirming surgery.

“Or is he just pushing this on children?” she tweeted.

In response, Twitter posted a comment saying that Ms Greene’s remarks are considered inappropriate for Twitter.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible”, a tag said on top of the tweets.

This is not the first time that Ms Greene has run afoul of Twitter’s rules. Earlier this year, the social media platform permanently suspended her account for spreading misinformation about vaccines.