Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Elon Musk will restore her banned Twitter account

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was among those on the right celebrating what looks to be Elon Musk’s impending takeover of Twitter on Monday.

The Georgia representative saw her personal account permanently banned from the site on 2 January of this year after she repeatedly used the account to share false or easily disprovable claims about Covid-19, includin a blatantly false assertion that the Covid-19 vaccine was dangerous and leading to thousands of deaths in the US.

On Monday, she predicted that a purchase of the company by billionaire Elon Musk would result in that ban being lifted.

“Prepare for blue check mark full scale meltdown after @elonmusk seals the deal and I should get my personal Twitter account restored,” she wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Twitter for comment.

More follows...