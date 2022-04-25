Twitter-Elon Musk news - live: Company expected to accept Musk’s $43bn bid
Twitter is reportedly prepared to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company for $54.20 per share.
The deal could be reached today if negotiations go smoothly, Bloomberg has reported.
Mr Musk is reportedly discussing with partners to help with the acquisition, as well as co-investors.
It was announced last week that Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions were behind the billionaire.
The deal is reportedly being brokered now but nothing is concrete; it is possible the talks could go on for longer, or might break down
Share trading in Twitter’s stock, before the US stock market opened, sent the price up 5.1 per cent to $51.57, although this is still below Mr Musk’s asking price.
The lack of major movement last week, following the news of Mr Musk’s anouncement, suggested the market is uncertain about the deal.
Twitter is expected to accept Elon Musk’s offer
Last week, it was reported that Mr Musk had secured the funding for the deal, after he bought more than 9 per cent of Twitter, making him the biggest company’s biggest shareholder on 9 April.
After a back-and-forth between the billionaire and Twitter’s board, it is possible that a deal could be struck today.
