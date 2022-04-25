Liveupdated1650892093

Twitter-Elon Musk news - live: Company expected to accept Musk’s $43bn bid

Adam Smith
Monday 25 April 2022 14:08
Twitter is reportedly prepared to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company for $54.20 per share.

The deal could be reached today if negotiations go smoothly, Bloomberg has reported.

Mr Musk is reportedly discussing with partners to help with the acquisition, as well as co-investors.

It was announced last week that Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions were behind the billionaire.

1650892093

The deal is reportedly being brokered now but nothing is concrete; it is possible the talks could go on for longer, or might break down

Adam Smith25 April 2022 14:08
1650890967

Share trading in Twitter’s stock, before the US stock market opened, sent the price up 5.1 per cent to $51.57, although this is still below Mr Musk’s asking price.

The lack of major movement last week, following the news of Mr Musk’s anouncement, suggested the market is uncertain about the deal.

Adam Smith25 April 2022 13:49
1650890230

Twitter is expected to accept Elon Musk’s offer

Last week, it was reported that Mr Musk had secured the funding for the deal, after he bought more than 9 per cent of Twitter, making him the biggest company’s biggest shareholder on 9 April.

After a back-and-forth between the billionaire and Twitter’s board, it is possible that a deal could be struck today.

Adam Smith25 April 2022 13:37

