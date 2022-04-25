✕ Close Related video: These are the Twitter board members fighting Elon Musk’s takeover bid

Twitter is reportedly prepared to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company for $54.20 per share.

The deal could be reached today if negotiations go smoothly, Bloomberg has reported.

Mr Musk is reportedly discussing with partners to help with the acquisition, as well as co-investors.

It was announced last week that Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions were behind the billionaire.