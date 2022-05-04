Elon Musk - latest: Tesla CEO toys with idea of possible fees on Twitter
Stock sell-off comes just days after Twitter takeover announced
Elon Musk has sold nearly $8.5bn worth of Tesla stock, which could be used to finance his takeover of Twitter.
Mr Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private before the end of October.
The board announced it had reached a deal with Mr Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.
Mr Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.
Changes could include a new CEO, worker layoffs and even monetising tweets by charging publishers to embed them, according to some reports.
Elon Musk summoned to UK parliament to explain plans for Twitter
The billionaire bought the influential social network for $44 billion USD last month and has said he could change some of its policies.
Now the chair of the Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee has written to the Tesla boss to ask him to attend a hearing "in the near future"..
In a letter dated 29 April Tory MP Julian Knight said: "My committee has noted your proposed acquisition of Twitter and we are interested in the developments you propose."
Mr Knight said the committee was particularly interested in Mr Musk's plan to roll out verification for all users, which he said "echoes our calls on the UK government as part of proposed legislation, which we hope will restore the UK's public trust in digital platforms".
The chair added: "I therefore wish to take this opportunity to invite you to speak before our committee and discuss your proposals in more depth.
"I know you have expressed your wish that critics remain on Twitter and this may present and opportunity to address any critiques in public."
Elon Musk toys with idea of possible fees on Twitter
Elon Musk has floated the idea of introducing a fee for Twitter once he has completed his prosepective purchase of the social media company for $44bn.
The Tesla boss took to Twitter to suggest that while “casual users” would not be charged for using Twitter, he may look to charge corporate users of the platform.
“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” he tweeted.
Mr Musk made the prediction after earlier tweeting, “Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing.”
Twitter’s board last week accepted Mr Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share in cash for total control of the company, that he has said he will take private.
Elon Musk sells $8.5bn in Tesla shares
The entrepreneur sold $8.5bn worth of his shares in the electric vehicle manufacturer after Twitter accepted his bid for the platform, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mr Musk sold $3.3bn worth of Tesla stock on Tuesday and another $654m on Wednesday, according to Teslarati.com.
On Friday morning, SEC filings showed that Mr Musk has sold another $4.5bn worth of shares as he raised the money needed to buy Twitter for $44bn.
In a subsequent tweet, Mr Musk said the “far left hates everyone, themselves included” but added that he is also “no fan of the far right”.
It comes after Mr Musk has been replying to notiorious right-wing commentators including Mike Cernovich, and sharing memes that feature right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool.
Mr Musk had previously said that he “strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists”
Elon Musk rages against Democrats
Elon Musk has sent a series of tweets attacking the Biden administration and saying the party has been ‘hijacked by extremists’.
It comes after the Department of Homeland Security is stepping up an effort to counter disinformation by setting up a Disinformation Governance Board.
Mr Musk said the new board was “messed up” in reply to a tweet that called it the ‘Ministry of Truth’, a reference to George Orwell’s 1984.
Elon Musk wants to start charging for tweets - report
Elon Musk has reportedly made some suggestions on how Twitter could be improved under his ownership, including charging publishers to embed tweets in articles.
As numerous people have immediately pointed out on Twitter, this could presumably be bypassed just by taking a screenshot of the tweet and uploading it as an image.
Other changes include replacing current CEO Parag Agrawal with someone new, with the successor already apparently lined up.
Elon Musk sells $4.8bn of Tesla stock
In an apparent bid to finance his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk has sold 5.3 million shares of Tesla for roughly $4.8 billion, filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have revealed.
It represents just 3. per cent of the Tesla shares he held prior to the sale, and Musk says he won’t be selling any more Tesla shares at this stage.
Twitter revenue reaches $1.2bn and daily users increase to 229m amid Elon Musk takeover
ICYMI: Twitter’s revenue reached $1.2bn and daily users increased to 229 million amid Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company.
On Thursday, Twitter posted its quarterly earnings – $513m – days after the company agreed to be sold to the billionaire.
In the three months to March of this year, revenue rose 16 per cent, reaching $1.2bn, compared to the same period last year.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola, putting ‘cocaine’ back in the popular drink
ICYMI: Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk is famous for peppering his highly active account on the platform with lighthearted jests alongside posts sharing serious stock acquisitions.
Now the billionaire entrepreneur, in the wake of agreeing to buy Twitter for $44bn, has stirred up his followers by posting a tweet that has led many to draw a blank: is he seriously considering buying Coca-Cola or just trolling his more than 80 million followers?
