Biden says he’s ‘happy’ to debate Trump after months of speculation

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden on Friday said he will participate in televised debates with his likely opponent, former president Donald Trump, before the 5 November presidential election.

Mr Biden said he’d debate Mr Trump during an hour-long, wide-ranging interview with Sirius-XM radio host Howard Stern after Stern asked him whether he’d do so.

“I am, somewhere,” he said, adding a second later that he did not know when such debates would take place even though the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has scheduled three sessions for 16 September, 1 October and 9 October this year.

“I’m happy to debate him,” he added.

Stern said that he would want Mr Biden to mention Mr Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election “I just want to find 11,780 votes” to overturn the election result in Georgia.

“I would repeat over and over again. ‘Excuse me, please find me 11,000 votes so that I can win the election,’” Stern said. “I would just repeat that over and over again. And then I'd say to the audience, ‘what are we debating?’”

Mr Biden’s apparent announcement of a willingness to debate his twice-impeached predecessor comes after he’d previously refused to do so except to say he’d consider it based on Mr Trump’s behaviour.

During the 2020 election cycle, Mr Trump spent the entirety of his first debate with Mr Biden shouting, interrupting and berating the then-former vice president to the point which Mr Biden replied: “Will you shut up, man?”

At the time, the then-president had tested positive for Covid-19 but did not inform debate organisers.

Following that first debate, Mr Trump backed out of a second town-hall style session after the debate commission attempted to make it a virtual session with Mr Trump and Mr Biden in separate television studios.

The third debate the two men participated in had new rules in place that would have allowed the moderator to cut off a participants microphone in the event of repeated interruptions.

Since 2020, Mr Trump and his GOP allies have complained that the debate commission, a nonpartisan entity which has run presidential debates for decades, is biased against him based on the commission selecting legitimate journalists, rather than Republican-aligned pundits, to moderate the quadrennial sessions.

In 2022, the Republican National Committee voted to withdraw from the debate commission, with then-chair Ronna McDaniel saying it was “biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage”.

Mr Biden spoke to Mr Stern about his concerns about Mr Trump, particularly in relation to Mr Trump’s calls to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol at January 6.

“He calls them patriots and victims,” Mr Biden said. “I mean, it says he's gonna pardon them all. If he's reelected.”