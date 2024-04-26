Trump trial live: Cross-examination of David Pecker resumes after testimony on Playboy model affair story
Former president’s historic election interference trial is underway in New York City
Donald Trump returned to court for the latest instalment of his New York hush money trial on Thursday, where the jury heard further testimony from a former tabloid mogul who detailed the “catch-and-kill” scheme at the heart of the case.
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified about his agreement with his “mentor” Mr Trump and ex-attorney Michael Cohen to suppress stories about the defendant’s alleged affairs.
The cross-examination of Mr Pecker by defence lawyer Emil Bove will likely wrap up on Friday.
Justice Juan Merchan is yet to rule on whether Mr Trump should be held in contempt and fined $10,000 for allegedly violating a trial gag order by posting about witnesses and jurors on Truth Social.
Elsewhere, in Washington DC, attorneys for the former president delivered oral arguments in front of the US Supreme Court in support of his “presidential immunity” defence against prosecution in a landmark hearing.
The justices appeared poised to accept at least a portion of Mr Trump’s argument but could take several weeks to issue a ruling.
In other legal news, the Republican presidential candidate had his latest efforts to overturn the E Jean Carroll verdict against him dismissed.
Alex Woodward is providing live updates from the courthouse in Manhattan.
Pecker is reading through a transcript in a defence exhibit of his testimony to a federal grand jury in 2018 about the fateful Trump Tower meeting in 2015.
Basically, Bove is trying to pin down the fact that Pecker didn’t bring up Hope Hicks in that meeting with the feds, yet later said that she was in and out of that meeting in some capacity.
Also, Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn is here in the court — as he was yesterday — in the same seat two rows behind Trump, one row behind the Secret Service.
Bove’s whole schtick yesterday just got sunk by Merchan.
Merchan instructs the jury that there’s nothing weird about prosecutors speaking with witnesses before a trial.
“The law permits the witness to do so,” he said. “Speaking to a witness about his or her testimony, reading materials, is a normal part of preparing for trial. It is not improper, as long as the witness does not depart from the truth.”
Before getting back to Hope Hicks questions, Bove tells Pecker: “I want to apologize and move on from that.”
Assistant district attorney for Manhattan Joshua Steinglass raised a couple of issues, including the defence’s “improper impeachment” of tabloid mogul David Pecker on the stand yesterday, and defence attorney Emil Bove’s conflation of state and federal prosecutors – both of which made things (intentionally) unclear to the jury, in what seemed like an obvious attempt to derail his testimony and make him look unreliable.
Pecker returns to the witness stand, for likely his last day in court (for now), and the jury is walking in.
Where are Trump’s supporters?
Busy at work, presumably?
Court resumes
Judge Juan Merchan is on the bench and addresses a couple of issues before the cross-examination of David Pecker resumes before the jury.
He says that next week’s gag order hearing will be on Thursday at 9:30am. That’s the gag order violations hearing on the other four new allegations of contempt of court that popped up this week alone. He is yet to rule on the first 10 instances.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward is reporting from inside the courtroom...
Watch: Trump’s courthouse remarks in full
Donald Trump claims yesterday in court went “very well” and the case should “be over” if it weren’t for the “highly-conflicted” judge.
The former president also remarked about his Supreme Court argument on presidential immunity and the “freezing courtroom”.
Trump wishes Melania a happy birthday
Donald Trump begins his daily remarks to the media by wishing his wife Melania a happy birthday, saying he will join her down in Florida this evening.
The former president says he would be with her if it weren’t for his trial.
No Trump family members have attended the trial so far but are free to do so...
Trump again claims his supporters can’t get to courthouse
And yet people protesting against him don’t seem to have a problem getting there?
