Watch live: Biden campaigns in Raleigh after presidential debate with Trump

Watch live as Joe Biden campaigns in Raleigh, North Carolina, a day after the first television debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle against Donald Trump.

The current US president struggled badly against his opponent as Democrats looked on in horror, appearing low in energy during the CNN showdown in Atlanta, Georgia.

His voice was hoarse and raspy, with the White House later saying he had a cold, and he mistakenly declared at one stage: "We finally beat Medicare."

Mr Biden's predecessor, meanwhile, repeated lies and falsehoods throughout the exchange; He often failed to answer questions and was pressed three times on whether he would accept November’s results.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was asked on BBC radio whether he was concerned about Mr Biden after the showdown, remarking: “I’ve got enough on my hands with our own election campaign at the moment...The relationship between the UK and the US is strong, it’s historic, and obviously, it’s above the individuals."