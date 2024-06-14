Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden wished Donald Trump a happy birthday on Friday, "from one old guy to another."

Biden offered the birthday wish in a post on X, offering Trump the platitude that "age is just a number," likely a not-so-subtle reference to the numerous concerns raised over both men's ages as one of them will take the White House in November.

The post wasn't all chummy birthday wishes though; Biden, 81, included a video comparing his accomplishments to actions and comments Trump, 78, has made or taken that most Democrats would find infuriating.

In one clip, Trump is shown smirking in black and white with a title over him saying "personally dismantled Roe V Wade." Below his image is a color image of Biden with the title "fighting to restore [Roe V Wade]."

Another segment shows Trump with the title "gave tax cuts to big pharma" while Biden's tag reads "lowered the price of prescription drugs."

Both men seem to be shying away from age-related attacks in their recent messaging. During a rally in Las Vegas over the weekend, Trump told his supporters that Biden wasn't "old," but that he was "incompetent."

Biden became the US's oldest president when he took office at the age of 78. He turns 82 in November.

The president has tried to take the age-related concerns in stride. During the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, he downplayed his age while taking a jab at Trump.

“Of course age is an issue. I’m a grown man, and I’m running against a 6-year-old,” the president said. “Age is the only thing we have in common; my vice president actually endorses me!”

Joe Biden wished Donald Trump a happy 78th birthday from ‘one old guy to another’ ( AFP/Associated Press )

Trump will be celebrating his birthday today with his "Club 47 USA" fan club in West Palm Beach. To attend the former president's birthday bash, guests have to pay between $35 and $60 for entry.

According to a flyer for the celebration, the party-cum-rally will take place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center near his Mar-a-Lago home from 3pm ET, with the former president taking to the stage to speak at approximately 7pm local time.

“Join us in celebrating the birthday of the best president ever Donald J Trump”, the flyer invites its members, promoting the gathering with a picture of the birthday boy gripping the American flag at CPAC surrounded by clip art balloons.

The Independent has reached out to Trump’s representatives and Club 47 for more information on what else might transpire at an event whose 5,000 tickets have already sold out, according to club president Larry Snowden. It was not immediately clear what the proceeds from the event would be used for.

Congressional Republicans in Washington showed their fealty by presenting Trump with a cake featuring 47 candles, showing their hope that he'll become the 47th US president in November.