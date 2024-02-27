President Joe Biden joked Donald Trump “is about as old as I am” during his Late Night interview with Seth Meyers.

The 81-year-old also poked fun at his predecessor calling his wife Melania, ‘Mercedes’ during his life CPAC speech at the weekend.

Biden joked “At least I can get my wife’s name right” when he was interviewed by Meyers on Monday (26 February).

During the interview, Biden also hit out at Trump and the Republican party over the migrant crisis, claiming the former 77-year-old president is to blame for sabotaging a deal for immigration reform.