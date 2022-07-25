President Joe Biden on Monday slammed his predecessor for sitting idle for 187 minutes while a riotous mob attacked police officers during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

In prerecorded remarks delivered to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Mr Biden said Americans had “relied on law enforcement to save our democracy” on the day a pro-Trump mob attacked America’s legislature in hopes of preventing certification of his 2020 election win.

“We saw what happened. The Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our very eyes ... and for three hours, the defeated former President of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office,” Mr Biden said.

The president noted that during the time Mr Trump was watching television in his dining room, the “brave law enforcement officers” at the Capitol had been “subjected to medieval hell for three hours”.

“Dripping in blood, surrounded by carnage, face-to-face with the crazed mob that believed the lies of the defeated former president, the police were heroes that day,” Mr Biden continued.

“The police were heroes that day. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act — brave women in man in blue all across this nation should ever forget that,” he said, adding that one cannot be “pro-insurrection and pro-cop,” “pro-insurrection and pro-democracy” or “pro-insurrection and pro-American”.

Mr Biden’s remarks are the strongest condemnation he has made of his predecessor’s conduct during the riot since taking office, and come after the House January 6 select committee presented evidence showing that Mr Trump took no action to stop the mob he had brought to Washington on the day his defeat to Mr Biden was to be made final.