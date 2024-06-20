Biden takes lead over Trump in latest Fox News poll

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has fallen behindJoe Biden in the latest election poll from Fox News.

The Republican candidate is two points behind President Biden in the latest national presidential election poll by Fox News, which is the first time Biden has taken the lead in a Fox poll since October.

Biden now stands at 50 per cent, whereas Trump is currently polling at 48 per cent in the head-to-head poll.

Since May, the poll has seen a three-point change in the presidential race, as Trump was ahead by one point last month.

Trump may be seeing the impact of his conviction at the end of his hush money trial, while Biden may be feeling the benefit of the US economy exceeding expectations.

Biden also is leading by one point ahead of Trump, 43 per cent to 42 per cent, in the expanded Fox News poll that includes five presidential candidates, including Robert F Kennedy Jr, who received 10 per cent and Jill Stein, and Cornel West, who both got 2 per cent.

The survey also revealed that some voters may be becoming more positive about the US economy, as around one-third of voters, 32 per cent, said that the economy is in excellent or good shape, the highest the poll’s number has been during Biden’s presidency. The previous high was 30 per cent.

However, the majority of respondents, 56 per cent, are still pessimistic about the state of the economy.

As for Biden’s presidency itself, the poll said that 45 per cent of voters approve of the job the president is carrying out, and 55 per cent disapprove. These numbers have been left unchanged from last month’s results, but they remain his best scores since January 2023.

This most recent Fox News survey includes a sample of 1,095 registered voters randomly selected, with results based on the full sample having a margin of sampling error of +3 percentage points.

On Wednesday, the same day the poll was released, Trump started lashing out at the conservative network on his social media platform Truth Social, declaring that “nobody can ever trust Fox News”.

Trump went on to attack former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who serves on Fox News’ board of directors, calling him “weak and ineffective” as well as a “total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and a very disloyal person.”

“[Mitt] Romney was bad, but Paul Ryan made him look worse,” Trump continued in his lambasting of Fox News. “ As a team, they never had a chance.”

Ryan has long doubled down on the fact he believes Trump is the wrong choice of candidate for the Republicans, such as recently slamming Trump on Fox News, stating that, “if you put yourself above the Constitution, as he has done, I think that makes you unfit for office.”