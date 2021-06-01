President Joe Biden has issued an official proclamation on recognizing Pride Month after Donald Trump neglected to do so throughout his term,

“Pride is a time to recall the trials the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community has endured and to rejoice in the triumphs of trailblazing individuals who have bravely fought — and continue to fight — for full equality,” Mr Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Trump became the first Republican president to acknowledge Pride Month, but he didn’t do so via an official presidential proclamation, as Barack Obama had done every year during his time in office.

In June 2019, Mr Trump tweeted: “Let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation.”

It was later issued as a White House press release. Mr Trump did however issue official presidential proclamations declaring June to be National Homeownership Month, Great Outdoors Month and Caribbean-American Heritage Month, in addition to others.

Noting recent progress for the LGBT+ community, Mr Biden added on Tuesday: “Historic Supreme Court rulings in recent years have struck down regressive laws, affirmed the right to marriage equality, and secured workplace protections for LGBTQ+ individuals in every State and Territory.”

Mr Biden said that almost 14 per cent of his 1,500 appointees to various government agencies identify as LGBT+.

“I am particularly honoured by the service of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the Cabinet, and Assistant Health Secretary Dr Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate,” Mr Biden said.