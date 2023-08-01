Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden has rejected former president Donald Trump’s plans to move the US Space Command headquarters to Alabama and elected to keep it in Colorado amid his fight with senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), according to a new report.

General James Dickinson, who leads the Space Command, reportedly convinced Mr Biden that moving the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama would affect readiness, sources told the Associated Press.

But US Air Force leadership said relocating the headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama would be the best decision.

Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement that the decision was based on “objective and deliberate process informed by data and analysis” and that defence secretary Lloyd Austin supported the decision.

House Armed Services chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) criticised the decision, saying it was politically motivated.

“It’s clear that far-left politics, not national security, was the driving force behind this decision,” he said. “This fight is far from over.”

The move comes as Mr Tuberville has blocked more than 250 military promotions to try and force the Pentagon to reverse its policy that provides travel for US service members to seek abortion care in areas where it is more readily accessible. But US officials said Mr Tuberville and abortion policy had nothing to do with the decision.

Mr Tuberville for his part lambasted the decision.

“This decision to bypass the three most qualified sites looks like blatant patronage politics, and it sets a dangerous precedent that military bases are now to be used as rewards for political supporters rather than for our security,” he said. “This is absolutely not over. I will continue to fight this as long as it takes to bring Space Command where it would be best served – Huntsville, Alabama.”

But senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) praised the decision.

“Today’s decision restores integrity to the Pentagon’s basing process and sends a strong message that national security and the readiness of our Armed Forces drive our military decisions,” he said. “Colorado is the rightful home for US Space Command, and our state will continue to lead America in space for years to come.”

Supporters said moving the headquarters to Huntsville would set back progress when it needs to be ready to match China’s rise in military space action. Colorado Springs also houses the US Air Force Academy, where Space Guardians also graduate. Meanwhile, a Huntsville facility would not be ready until 2030.

But Huntsville scored higher than Colorado Springs in a Government Accountability Office assessment of potential locations. Huntsville is also home to the US Army’s Space and Missile Defence Command.