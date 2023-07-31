Trump says charges from Jan 6 probe coming ‘any day now’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump on Monday said he expects he will soon face a second set of federal criminal charges from the Washington, DC grand jury that has been investigating his efforts to remain in office against the will of voters despite losing the 2020 election.

Writing on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump said he assumes Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom he referred to as “deranged,” will announce an indictment against him “any day now” with charges pertaining to a speech the then-president delivered on the day a riotous mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in hopes of blocking certification of his 2020 election loss.

The twice-impeached, currently twice-indicted ex-president claimed a third set of charges — on top of a state-level indictment in New York and a second set of federal charges in the Southern District of Florida — would be “another attempt to cover up” a succession of unfounded and unproven allegations he and his allies have made against Mr Biden and his family.

He closed the social media post by repeating two phrases he has often used to describe any attempt to hold him accountable for any misconduct: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”

The ex-president is also expecting to face charges in a separate state-level case that could soon be brought in Fulton County, Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who requested the empanelment of a special grand jury to investigate Mr Trump’s post-election machinations after a tape emerged of Mr Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to reverse his loss to Mr Biden by “finding” non-existent votes, is currently presenting evidence to a regular grand jury which began meeting last month.

That grand jury could issue indictments as soon as this week.

Over the weekend, Ms Willis told WXIA TV that she and her team are “ready to go” as far as announcing charges in the long-running probe is concerned.