Former Georgia official compares nominating Trump to ‘peeing your pants’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan likened picking Donald Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee to “peeing in your pants.”

The former Republican official attacked the ex-president in an appearance on CNN over the weekend.

“Nominating Donald Trump for the Republican Party is a lot like peeing in your pants, right?” Mr Duncan said. “It’s gonna feel good for a couple of seconds, but then you wake up and realise the realities of what you just did.”

“We’re gonna get beat in the general [election] because we picked the wrong candidate. We couldn’t get out of our own way,” he continued.

Mr Duncan also praised 2024 presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie as “doing his part in taking it right to Donald Trump,” adding that he thinks all of the Republican candidates “should all be unanimous in rebuking anything Donald Trump has to do or say. He’s hijacked our Republican party.”

A New York Times/Siena poll released Monday showing the Republican primary choices indicated Mr Trump with a 37 per cent lead over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis. The poll showed Mr Trump carrying 54 per cent and Mr DeSantis trailing at 17 per cent.

The poll arrives as the former president is steeped in legal battles, and another federal indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith is looming.

Not only was a superseding indictment handed down on Thursday, in which Mr Trump faces new charges, but earlier this month, Mr Trump announced that he was a “target” in the grand jury investigation into the Capitol riot and the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In a separate probe, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is looking into Mr Trump’s role in attempting to overturn the election result in Georgia. She previously indicated that charging decisions would likely be made in August.