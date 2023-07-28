Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump was hit with a new set of federal charges on Thursday related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents since leaving the White House in January 2021.

Mr Trump and his aide Walt Nauta had already been charged in Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the retention of government documents at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Now, the new superseding indictment brings fresh charges against the two men and also makes a formal allegation against a third man – Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira.

Prosecutors have accused the three men of plotting to deleting security footage from Mar-a-Lago in order to conceal potential evidence of misconduct.

The fresh charges come at a time when Mr Smith is also pursuing another probe into Mr Trump over his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and his role in the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021.

Here you can read the superseding indictment in the classified documents case in full: