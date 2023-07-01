Trump sparks speculation by ranting about ‘charges against me’ in Georgia

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump set off speculation that he expects to be criminally charged in an election tampering probe in Georgia, ranting on social media about “all charges against me” in the high-profile case. That’s even though no such charges have been formally announced.

On Friday, Mr Trump posted on Truth Social that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will be “dropping all charges against me for lack of a case.”

The former president has been under investigation in the Georgia county since February 2021, after he was recorded pressuring top Georgia officials to “find” him enough votes to win the 2020 election.

In his post on Friday, Mr Trump defended the 2 January, 2021, call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, as “perfectly legal”

“I made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN,” Mr Trump wrote. “NONE of the MANY LAWYERS on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing.”

The comments made some speculate Mr Trump had already been charged in Fulton County, or had word he would be charged soon.

“This makes me think that he, or his lawyers, were told something,” commentator Ron Filipkowski wrote on Twitter. “Maybe not, but this seems rather random for him to make this prediction today.”

The Independent has contacted Donald Trump and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

A charging decision in the Georgia investigation is expected soon.

Key points from Trump's infamous Georgia call

Ms Willis has signaled a decision could be announced in early August.

Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the grand jury considering evidence against Mr Trump, has hinted that he will be charged.

“You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” Emily Kohrs told the New York Times in January, when the grand jury concluded its work. “You won’t be too surprised.”

The speculation over Mr Trump’s fate comes as a former top Trump campaign official has agreed to potential testimony in the federal special counsel investigation into the former president’s alleged election meddling.

Michael Roman, the 2020 Trump campaign’s director of Election Day operations, has reportedly reached a proffer agreement with the Justice Department, according to CNN.