Biden unveils new plans to close racial wealth gap ahead of Tulsa visit

President Joe Biden has outlined a new set of policies to close the white-Black wealth gap in the US, which he will present in a speech recognising the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, when a white mob brutalised a flourishing Black community, upending generations of Black wealth and displacing thousands of Black residents.

The administration takes aim at addressing disparities in home ownership and appraisals, and will lean on the federal government’s purchasing power to expand federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses.

“Because disparities in wealth compound like an interest rate, the disinvestment in Black families in Tulsa and across the country throughout our history is still felt sharply today,” the White House announced on Tuesday.

