Biden announces new military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky asks US for a no-fly zone

President Joe Biden announced addition aid to Ukraine, hours after as the embattled nation’s president appealed to Congress to enact a no-fly zone as Russia continues its assault.

Mr Biden said he listened to Mr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress in his private residence and praised the leader’s resolve.

“He speaks for a people who have shown remarkable courage and strength in the face of brutal aggression,” Mr Biden said. “Courage and strength that’s inspired not just Ukrainians, but the entire world.”

Mr Biden denounced Russia for holding doctors and patients hostage.

“These are atrocities and an outrage to the world,” he said. In response, he announced an additional $800m in security assistance for Ukraine that includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems; 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; grenade launchers; rifles; pistols; machine guns; helmets; ammunition; helmets and other aid.

“The United States, our allies and our partners are fully committed to surging weapons of assistance to the Ukrainians. And more will be coming,” he said.

At the same time, the US president did not come out in support of a no-fly zone.

“The American people are answering President Zelensky’s call for more help, more weapons for Ukraine to defend itself, more tools to fight Russian aggression,” he said.

During his address to Congress, Mr Zelensky called for a no-fly zone and for additional sanctions packages to apply pressure on Vladimir Putin and his allies.

President Joe Biden speaks after signing a delegation of authority in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. From left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP)

“Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?” Mr Zelensky said. He also proposed asking for air defence systems and other measures as an alternative.

The Ukrainian president also directly addressed Mr Biden.

“You are the leader of the nation,” he said. “I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Mr Biden is not alone in his opposition to a no-fly zone. Most Democrats and plenty of Republicans told The Independent they opposed one despite calling Mr Zelensky’s speech “Churchillian”.

Mr Bide seemed steadfast in his support for his current course of action but also warned about a long and protracted war.

“I want to be honest with you. This could be a long and difficult battle. But the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine, in the face of Putin's immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations,” he said. “And we’re going to continue to have their backs as they fight for freedom, their democracy, their very survival.”