President Joe Biden ignored a question from reporters about Ukraine as his vice president met with Ukraine’s president amid rising tensions with Russia.

Mr Biden was filmed leaving the Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC after having lunch when one reporter asked if he believed that Russia was determine to attack and invade Ukraine.

“Good to see you,” Mr Biden said when he was asked about the latest news about Ukraine.

On Friday, Mr Biden blamed Russian-backed separatist forces for a “major uptick” in violence to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, and said Russia’s claims of a major offense by Ukraine “defies logic”.

“We are calling out Russia’s plans loudly and repeatedly – not because we want conflict, but because we're doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine,” he said.

Similarly, Ms Harris spoke in Munich and warned of “swift, severe” action if Russian committed aggression against Ukraine.

“Let me be clear: I can say with absolute certainty, if Russia invades Ukraine, the United States – together with our allies and partners – will impose significant and unprecedented economic cost,” she said at the Munich Security Conference.

She also met with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and called the tensions “ decisive moment in history.”