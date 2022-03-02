As he departed the White House on a scheduled trip to Wisconsin, President Joe Biden was asked by reporters if the US will ban Russian oil and gas imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Nothing is off the table,” he responded.

The president was also asked whether he through Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should leave the country.

“I think it’s his judgment to make and we’re doing everything we can to help him,” Mr Biden noted.

President Biden also said he believes it is clear Russian President Vladimir Putin is targeting civilian areas in Ukraine but he is not yet prepared to say if Russia has committed any war crimes yet.

“We are following it very closely. It’s early to say that,” Mr Biden said.

With a cross marked on his forehead for Ash Wednesday, the president, a practicing Catholic, said he was giving up “all sweets” for Lent.

He said he received ashes from a Catholic cardinal who came to the White House this morning.

“We both prayed for ... the people of Ukraine,” Mr Biden added.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden are on their way to Duluth, Minnesota, to take the message of the State of the Union on the road.

He will give a speech at the University of Wisconsin - Superior later on Wednesday.