‘Nothing is off the table’: Biden won’t rule out Russian oil import ban as he prays for Ukraine on Ash Wednesday
Too early to say if Putin has committed war crimes says Biden
As he departed the White House on a scheduled trip to Wisconsin, President Joe Biden was asked by reporters if the US will ban Russian oil and gas imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
“Nothing is off the table,” he responded.
The president was also asked whether he through Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should leave the country.
“I think it’s his judgment to make and we’re doing everything we can to help him,” Mr Biden noted.
President Biden also said he believes it is clear Russian President Vladimir Putin is targeting civilian areas in Ukraine but he is not yet prepared to say if Russia has committed any war crimes yet.
“We are following it very closely. It’s early to say that,” Mr Biden said.
With a cross marked on his forehead for Ash Wednesday, the president, a practicing Catholic, said he was giving up “all sweets” for Lent.
He said he received ashes from a Catholic cardinal who came to the White House this morning.
“We both prayed for ... the people of Ukraine,” Mr Biden added.
The president and First Lady Jill Biden are on their way to Duluth, Minnesota, to take the message of the State of the Union on the road.
He will give a speech at the University of Wisconsin - Superior later on Wednesday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies