President Joe Biden will ask Congress to pass a $33 billion supplemental appropriations package that will provide Ukraine’s government with further security and economic assistance needed to combat continued Russian attacks in the southern and eastern regions of the country.

The supplemental request will augment the $14 billion allocated in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget Mr Biden signed into law on 15 March, which an administration official said has allowed the United States to “respond to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine at “a scope, scale and speed that has never been seen before” by helping Ukraine “win the battle of Kyiv and continue to deplete the Russian military”.

But because Russia’s war against Ukraine could last for what an official said could be “months or more,” Mr Biden will tell Congress that more assistance is necessary.

“Today the President will speak about critical resources required for the United States to maintain our high level of assistance over the months to come. The President's funding request is what we believe is needed to enable Ukraine’s success over the next five months of this war,” the official said, and will allow the US to “ensure Ukraine has the weapons it needs to win this fight”.

Additionally, the $33 billion supplemental request will provide funds to enable the US to replenish weapons stockpiles that have been drawn down for shipment to Ukraine’s armed forces, and will help US allies “shift away from their dependence on Russian weapons”.

Specifically, the bill would provide $20.4 billion in direct security and military assistance, as well as funds for US efforts “to strengthen European security” in cooperation with Nato allies, including “$5 billion in additional drawdown authority, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program.

The appropriations package will also provide $8.5 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine’s government to allow it to “continue performing basic functions, address food insecurity exacerbated by Russia’s war of aggression, and support Ukrainian refugees and the countries that are providing them sanctuary”.

Mr Biden will also ask Congress for a “comprehensive legislative package” that will make it easier for US officials to seize assets of Russian oligarchs and transfer seized assets to Ukraine.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mr Biden said additional assistance is necessary “put urgently needed equipment into the hands of Ukraine's military and police, including ammunition, armoured vehicles, small arms, demining assistance, and unmanned aircraft systems” and to enable Ukraine’s government to “respond to the current crisis and continue to provide basic citizen services”.

“Though we expect our NATO allies and EU partners will be making even larger collective contributions than the United States, there is no doubt that continuing to support Ukraine in this war against Russian aggression will require a substantial additional investment on our part,” he said.