Vladimir Putin has warned the west of retaliatory strikes at “lightning-fast” pace for creating “strategic threats” amid its ongoing war on Ukraine, as the invasion entered its 64th day on Thursday.

“If someone intends to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside, and create strategic threats for Russia that are unacceptable to us, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be lightning-fast,” Mr Putin said.

He also accused the western nations of wanting to cut Russia up into different pieces, saying they were stoking the conflict in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the British defence ministry claimed that Russia still has nearly 20 navy vessels in the Black Sea operational zone, despite its inability to replace the sunken Moskva cruiser.

And meanwhile, Microsoft said it has detected 37 destructive cyber attacks from the Russian government against Ukraine.

Major attacks were carried out between 23 February – the day before Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine – and 8 April, the tech giant said in a new report.