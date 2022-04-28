Ukraine news – live: Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ retaliation strikes
Vladimir Putin has accused western nations of wanting to cut Russia up into different pieces
Vladimir Putin has warned the west of retaliatory strikes at “lightning-fast” pace for creating “strategic threats” amid its ongoing war on Ukraine, as the invasion entered its 64th day on Thursday.
“If someone intends to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside, and create strategic threats for Russia that are unacceptable to us, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be lightning-fast,” Mr Putin said.
He also accused the western nations of wanting to cut Russia up into different pieces, saying they were stoking the conflict in Ukraine.
On Thursday, the British defence ministry claimed that Russia still has nearly 20 navy vessels in the Black Sea operational zone, despite its inability to replace the sunken Moskva cruiser.
And meanwhile, Microsoft said it has detected 37 destructive cyber attacks from the Russian government against Ukraine.
Major attacks were carried out between 23 February – the day before Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine – and 8 April, the tech giant said in a new report.
Russia says it destroyed two ammo depots in Ukraine overnight
Russia‘s defence ministry has said that Russian missiles had struck four Ukrainian military targets overnight, destroying two missile and ammunition depots near the settlements of Barvinkove and Ivanivka in the east of the country.
It said Russian forces had also downed a Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft near Luhansk.
Defence secretary says he is not ‘rattled’ by Putin’s threat to use weapons against countries who stand in his way
When asked if he is rattled by Vladmir Putin’s threat to use weapons ‘in a lightning strike’, the secretary of state said: “We have strong armforces and nuclear deterrent and we are part of a NATO partnership of 30 nations that outgun him and outnumber him.”
The defence secretary added that he does not think Putin will go nuclear.
Watch the full clip here:
Russia could ‘dig in’ for years in Ukraine, says defence secretary
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has suggested Russia could “dig in” in Ukraine for several years, turning it into a frozen conflict.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss is said to believe the conflict could last for years.
According to The Times she believe it could go on for five years, or even up to a decade.
Asked about the assessment, Mr Wallace told LBC: “Russia recognises that it is losing it could do another strategy which is to dig in, fortify what it’s got and make it some form of frozen conflict. It could turn into a slow-moving, frozen occupation – a cancerous growth in Ukraine.”
Twenty Russian Navy vessels currently in the Black Sea operational zone
The Ministry of Defence posted an update this morning in which they said “approximately 20 Russian Navy vessels are currently in the Black Sea operational zone, including submarines”.
The update also said: “The Bosporus Strait remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, rendering Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea
“Despite the embarrassing losses of the landing ship Saratov and cruiser Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets.”
Ukraine war may last five years, warns Truss with call for West to ‘double down’ on support for Kyiv
Liz Truss has called on Western allies to “double down” on their support for Ukraine amid fears that Russia’s war could last five years or longer.
The foreign secretary, speaking on Wednesday evening at the annual foreign policy speech at Mansion House, said Kyiv needed more tanks, warplanes and other heavy weapons, writes Tom Batchelor.
Read more here:
Ukraine war may last five years, warns Truss
Foreign secretary calls for allies to send tanks, planes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying ‘inaction would be the greatest provocation’
Russian forces ‘exerting intense fire’ in almost all directions
Ukraine‘s General Staff has said Russia is increasing the pace of its offensive in the east of the country, with the aim of taking full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and have a land corridor to Crimea.
The Russian forces “are exerting intense fire” in almost all directions, the General Staff said in their Thursday morning update, with the “greatest activity observed in Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions.”
Strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second largest city, continue, the update said, and more forces have been moved to the city of Izyum.
In the Donetsk direction, the Russian troops are focusing on encircling the Ukrainian forces.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces have repelled six attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff said.
‘Human catastrophe’ at the Russian-occupied Azovstal plant
Yuriy Ryzhenkov, the CEO of Metinvest which owns the Azovstal iron and steel works, has said the situation at the besieged Mariupol plant is a ‘human catastrophe’.
He told Sky News this morning:“Unfortunately, we don’t know how many of our employees are still at the plant. The situation there is, I would say, a humanitarian catastrophe. The food and water that was prepared by us in the shelters is probably over.
“And the Russians, since the beginning of the war, did not allow people to leave safely the place, despite their announcement of so-called green corridors. They never worked.
“Our last direct contact was some time ago, when we still had some employees with satellite phones, and they were able to conduct their daily meetings. Some people managed to get out at their own risk from the plant and get to our help centre. We’re talking to them and they’re telling us the stories what’s happening there.”
Ukraine can attack Russian logistics under international law
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it would be legitimate for Ukrainian forces to target Russian logistics, but if they did so they would be unlikely to be using British weapons.
“If Ukraine did choose to target logistics infrastructure for the Russian army, that would be legitimate under international law,” Wallace told BBC TV.
“They currently don’t have British weapons that could do that, so it is unlikely that it is our weapons. We don’t really have many long range weapons that are delivered in the way their army does.”
Ben Wallace says UK must support Ukraine’s ‘ability to defend themselves'
Asked about Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s comment that Russian forces must be pushed out of “the whole of Ukraine“, Ben Wallace told Sky News: “The international community believes Russia should leave Ukraine, the international community has condemned Russia for its invasion of Crimea, which was illegal in 2014”.
“We’ve constantly said that Russia should leave Ukraine sovereign territory so that hasn’t changed”.
On whether Britain would support Ukrainians as they push into Crimea, the Defence Secretary said: “There’s a long way to go before Ukraine pushes into Crimea.
“I think what I would certainly say is, we are supporting Ukraine‘s sovereign integrity. We’ve done that all along. That of course includes Crimea.
“But you know, first and foremost, let’s get Russia out of where they are now in its invasion plans and help Ukraine resolve and actually remember the Minsk agreement, which Russia has basically ripped up, was all about trying to resolve those two occupied territories.
“But the key thing is to continue to support Ukraine‘s sovereign integrity and their ability to defend themselves”.
Ben Wallace says Britain must help Ukraine drive Putin out
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said Britain must help Ukraine drive Russian President Vladimir Putin out of the country like a “limpet off the rock”.
He told Sky News: “I think it’s certainly the case that Putin having failed in nearly all its objectives may seek to consolidate what he’s got, sort of fortify and dig in, as he did in 2014, and just be a sort of cancerous growth within the country of Ukraine and make it very hard for people to move them out of those fortified positions.
“So I think it’s really about if we want this to not happen, we have to help Ukrainians effectively get the limpet off the rock and keep the momentum pushing them back”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies