Biden warns US companies of ‘evolving intelligence’ indicating potential Russian cyberattack
White House urges private sector to harden digital security
The White House is urging US companies to beef up their cybersecurity efforts amid what it calls “evolving intelligence” indicating that Russia is considering the possibility of directing cyberattacks against the US.
A statement on Monday from President Joe Biden warned that America was facing “a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience”.
His statement comes amid reports that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled on nearly all fronts and resulted in Moscow shifting its focus to the capture of the Black Sea port of Mariupol rather than topple Ukraine’s government.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies