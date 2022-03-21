The White House is urging US companies to beef up their cybersecurity efforts amid what it calls “evolving intelligence” indicating that Russia is considering the possibility of directing cyberattacks against the US.

A statement on Monday from President Joe Biden warned that America was facing “a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience”.

His statement comes amid reports that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled on nearly all fronts and resulted in Moscow shifting its focus to the capture of the Black Sea port of Mariupol rather than topple Ukraine’s government.

