Biden arrives in Uvalde after Texas school shooting massacre
President’s arrival comes as Senate huddles on recess over shooting response
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Uvalde, Texas before noon on Sunday where they will visit the scene of a deadly shooting that left nearly two dozen elementary school students dead last week.
The president’s journey to the small Texas town is not his first to the site of tragedy. In 2013, a few months after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the then-vice president gave remarks at a convention to address gun violence near the site of the Newtown, Connecticut attack.
Mr Biden is expected to meet with families of shooting victims on Sunday as well as local community leaders. Photos showed the first couple at an expansive makeshift memorial set up for victims at the scene.
"The president and first lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing last week.
More follows...
